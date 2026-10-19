German orchestra Staatskapelle Berlin to make Taiwan debut in November

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) The Staatskapelle Berlin, a German orchestra with more than 450 years of history, will make its Taiwan debut in November under renowned conductor Christian Thielemann, the Taipei-based Management of New Arts (MNA) said Monday.

MNA said in a statement that the Staatskapelle Berlin will give three concerts in Taiwan, beginning Nov. 21 at the National Concert Hall in Taipei with a performance of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21 and Bruckner's Symphony No. 4.

The orchestra will perform again at the National Concert Hall on Nov. 22 before making its Kaohsiung debut on Nov. 24 at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying). Both concerts will feature Richard Strauss' Four Last Songs and An Alpine Symphony, it said.

Thielemann became music director of the Berlin State Opera and Staatskapelle Berlin in 2025, succeeding several distinguished figures who have led the renowned German institution, including Richard Strauss, Wilhelm Furtwängler and Daniel Barenboim, MNA said.

In a 2023 interview with German broadcaster BR-Klassik, he recalled conducting the symphony too slowly in his early 20s because he was so emotionally absorbed in the music.

He said years of experience had taught him to find the right tempo and rhythmic flow in Bruckner's compositions.

The Staatskapelle Berlin also has a history of performing Bruckner's music. Under former music director Daniel Barenboim, the orchestra recorded the composer's nine numbered symphonies and performed the cycle at venues in Vienna, New York and Paris, MNA said.