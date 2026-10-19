MiTAC Computing to invest NT$12.62B in Taiwan server manufacturing

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Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a provider of server and data center solutions, has received approval for a NT$12.62 billion (US$388 million) investment to expand its high-end server capacity in Taiwan, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Monday.

The investment proposal was approved last Friday by Invest Taiwan, an interministerial agency under the MOEA, as part of the government's Action Plan for Welcoming Overseas Taiwanese Businesses to Return to Invest in Taiwan, the MOEA's Department of Investment Promotion said in a statement.

Under the initiative, MiTAC Computing, a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corp., plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Yangmei District, Taoyuan, while expanding production lines at its existing facilities in Zhunan, Miaoli County, and Linkou, New Taipei, according to the department.

The expansion project is expected to create 300 domestic jobs.

The ministry said the expansion is aimed at meeting growing AI computing demand. MiTAC Computing also plans to introduce smart manufacturing technologies and establish an enterprise AI computing center to improve production efficiency and support data analysis and digital twin applications.

Graphic captured from MiTAC Computing official website

This is the second time MiTAC Computing has filed an investment plan under the government's reshoring program launched in 2019, according to the ministry.

The MOEA said the investment will strengthen Taiwan's smart manufacturing capabilities and reinforce its role in the global AI supply chain.

According to ministry statistics, the government's three major investment incentive programs attracted a combined NT$2.84 trillion in investment from 1,830 companies to date, generating an estimated 170,481 local jobs.

Of those, the reshoring program for overseas Taiwanese businesses has attracted 368 companies with planned investments of about NT$1.55 trillion, creating 97,136 jobs. Another 14 applications are currently under review.