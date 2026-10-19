U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
10/19/2026 04:10 PM
Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.107 to close at NT$32.445.
Turnover totaled US$2.831 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.360, and peaked at NT$32.572 during trading.
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