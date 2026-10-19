Taroko National Park marks 40th anniversary with concert series

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Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) The Taroko National Park Management Office in Hualien County is celebrating the 40th anniversary with a series of musical and cultural events running from October through Dec. 5, the office said.

The program began with an opening concert on Sunday featuring Taiwanese percussion group U-Theatre. Additional cultural performances are scheduled for Oct. 24 and 25 and Nov. 14 and 15, each showcasing musical styles from different periods to take audiences on a journey through the past four decades, office chief Liu Shou-li (劉守禮) said.

The series will culminate in a main event on Dec. 5 featuring performers from different generations, including U-Theatre, the Little Greenery, the National Hualien Industrial Vocational High School Indigenous Dance Team and Tenmoy Cinaw, the office said.

The event will take place at Taroko Terrace and is free to attend. Visitors can also enjoy a bazaar, food trucks and a drumming booth where they can try out U-Theatre's drums, according to the office.