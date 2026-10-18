Typhoon Champi sea warning possible Wednesday night: CWA

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Taipei, Oct. 18 (CNA) A sea warning for Typhoon Champi could be issued as early as Wednesday night, possibly followed by a land warning on Thursday, as the storm approaches Taiwan, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Sunday.

CWA forecaster Liu Pei-teng (劉沛滕) said the typhoon is expected to have its greatest impact on Taiwan on Friday and Saturday, bringing heavy rain to central and northern Taiwan and to Yilan and Hualien counties in the east.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Champi was about 2,470 kilometers east-southeast of Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, moving west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (kph).

It had maximum sustained winds of 191 kph and a storm radius of 200 km, according to CWA data.

Liu said current forecasts suggest Champi will maintain its strength as it heads toward waters northeast of Taiwan. A sea warning could be issued as early as Wednesday night or Thursday morning, followed by a land warning as early as Thursday night or Friday, he said.

Some forecast models suggest Champi could make landfall in eastern Taiwan, Liu said, but its track remains uncertain because the strength of the Pacific high-pressure system could affect its path.

If the high-pressure system weakens sooner than expected, Champi could turn north before approaching Taiwan. If the system strengthens, the typhoon could take a more southerly track or pass through the Bashi Channel, between Taiwan and the Philippines, he said.

International forecast models continue to show divergent tracks, and Tuesday will be key in determining whether Champi turns north, Liu added.

Ahead of the typhoon, the weather will remain relatively stable on Monday and Tuesday, with mostly cloudy to sunny skies across Taiwan, according to the CWA.

Brief, isolated showers are possible along the Keelung coast, in northeastern and southeastern Taiwan, and on the Hengchun Peninsula, the CWA said.