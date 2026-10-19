Taiwan shares close down 0.61%
10/19/2026 02:19 PM
Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 289.18 points, or 0.61 percent, at 46,822.08 Monday on turnover of NT$825.10 billion (US$25.43 billion).
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