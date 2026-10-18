Podcaster Brian Tseng wins Golden Bell lifestyle program award

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Taipei, Oct. 18 (CNA) Podcast host Brian Tseng (曾博恩) won the lifestyle program award at the 61st Radio Broadcasting Golden Bell Awards on Saturday for his show "Boyin" (博音), saying he hopes to continue producing the program season after season.

Tseng said he wants the show to continue offering listeners topics that are both informative and entertaining. He added that he plans to invite veteran host Kevin Tsai (蔡康永) and YouTuber Ray Du (阿滴) on the show for a discussion in December.

Jury chair Fang Di (方笛) praised Tseng's sharp, down-to-earth questions and strong command of pacing, saying his hosting style easily draws listeners in.

Taoyuan-based community station GoGo Radio won its first Radio Broadcasting Golden Bell Award, taking the prize for innovation in radio station management for its "Sound Borders Project" (聲音邊界計畫).

According to the station, the project serves Taoyuan's ethnically diverse communities with Vietnamese- and Hakka-language programming and local events.

Established in 1965, the Golden Bell Awards are among Taiwan's major annual honors for broadcasting and audiovisual content, recognizing excellence in radio and television programming and production. Initially focused on radio, the awards expanded to include television in 1970.

Radio and television awards have been presented at separate ceremonies since 2000, and the awards now also recognize podcasts and other audio content.