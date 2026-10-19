Heat warning issued Monday for parts of central, southern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) Some areas of central and southern Taiwan can expect daytime highs of over 36 degrees Celsius on Monday, as the cloud cover disperses, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) has warned.

The CWA issued a "yellow" heat alert for Taichung in central Taiwan, as well as for Tainan and Pingtung County in the south, advising that temperatures are expected to hit 36 degrees around noon on Monday.

In some inland areas of Taichung, Tainan, and Pingtung, the mercury could soar past 36 degrees, the CWA said.

CWA graphic

Western Taiwan can expect daytime highs of between 32 and 34 degrees Monday, while eastern Taiwan will see temperatures of between 31 and 32 degrees, the CWA said.

The summer-like daytime temperatures in early autumn are due in part to scant cloud cover, the CWA said, adding that the mercury will drop sharply at night to between 22 and 25 degrees across Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the outer bands of Typhoon Champi could begin affecting Taiwan later this week as the storm approaches, the CWA said.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, Champi was located about 2,120 kilometers east-southeast of Taiwan, moving west-northwest at 21 kilometers per hour, according to the latest CWA data.

CWA graphic

The projection for the typhoon's path remained uncertain, the CWA said, adding that Champi may swing northward as it draws closer, missing Taiwan, or continue moving westward on a direct path toward the island.

On Sunday, the CWA said it may issue a sea warning for the storm Wednesday night and a land warning on Thursday.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said Monday that the possibility of a direct hit on Taiwan could not be ruled out.

Although Champi may weaken as it approaches Taiwan, the public should stay alert to the potential threats posed by heavy rain and strong winds, Wu said.