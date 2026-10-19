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Taiwan researchers find ways to increase microalgae bioethanol feedstock

10/19/2026 04:51 PM
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Photo courtesy of the National Sun Yat-sen University
Photo courtesy of the National Sun Yat-sen University

Kaohsiung, Oct. 19 (CNA) Researchers at National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU) in Kaohsiung have identified two cellular mechanisms that could help increase bioethanol feedstock -- or raw material -- production from microalgae, the university said in a news release Monday.

A research team led by Lee Tse-min (李澤民), a professor at NSYSU's Department of Marine Biotechnology and Resources, identified the mechanisms that could be manipulated to direct more of the carbon absorbed by microalgae toward starch and other carbohydrates rather than lipids, thereby increasing the raw material available for fermentation, according to the release.

Lee said microalgae grow rapidly and can utilize carbon dioxide, making them important research subjects in bioenergy development and carbon utilization.

The findings could allow researchers to better control how microalgae allocate absorbed carbon, depending on research and production goals, he said.

The eight-year study was conducted by Lee, Tunghai University Vice President and chair professor of its Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering Chang Jo-shu (張嘉修), and National Taiwan University Institute of Biotechnology Associate Professor Chen Jen-chih (陳仁治), the release said.

Bioethanol is a form of ethanol produced by fermenting sugars or starch derived from biomass, including plants and microalgae. It is an important feedstock for biomanufacturing and can also serve as an alternative fuel to gasoline, according to the release.

The findings were published in the international scientific journal "Bioresource Technology" in October 2026.

(By Tsai Meng-yu and Wu Kuan-hsien)

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