Army to open Chengkungling base to public Oct. 24

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Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The Army will open its Chengkungling base to the public on Oct. 24, showcasing new equipment including M1A2T tanks and HIMARS rocket systems, while offering rides in eight-wheeled armored vehicles and other hands-on military experiences, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Thursday.

The event, part of the military's efforts to promote public understanding of national defense, will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free, said Maj. Gen. Wang Chun-chin (王俊欽), chief of staff of the 10th Army Corps, at an MND press briefing.

Visitors are required to bring a photo ID for identity checks. Foreign spouses must be accompanied by their Taiwanese spouses, while foreign caregivers must be accompanied by their care recipient, and present valid documents, Wang said.

The static display will feature 24 types of ground equipment, including M1A2T tanks and HIMARS systems, as well as the Navy's mobile missile launchers and the Air Force's Patriot and Tien Kung air defense missile systems.

The program will also include an aerial formation by AH-1W Cobra helicopters, fast-rope descents from UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters, helicopter-borne assault demonstrations using CH-47SD helicopters, drone displays, mixed martial arts demonstrations and a precision parachute landing by the Army's Shen Long parachute team.

Visitors can also ride in eight-wheeled armored vehicles and try pulling the firing mechanism of a towed 155mm howitzer. Other activities include military recruitment booths, civil defense education, air rifle shooting and a fair.

No private vehicles will be allowed inside the base, and traffic controls will be implemented on nearby roads. Free shuttle buses will run between the venue and designated stops at Chengkung Station, Xinwuri Station, Shuinan Transit Center, the Jingmao 6 free parking lot and Chengkung military supply station.

With the Nov. 28 local elections approaching, Wang reminded visitors that military events must remain politically neutral. Election-related clothing and the distribution or posting of campaign materials will be prohibited. Military officials said they would also urge visitors not to display campaign sashes worn as hair accessories or other ornaments.

(By Wu Su-wei and Sean Lin)

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