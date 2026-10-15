Cabinet approves upgraded dementia care plan targeting '888' goals by 2035

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Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) Taiwan's Cabinet on Thursday approved an upgraded national dementia prevention and care plan aimed at achieving the "Dementia-Friendly Taiwan 888" targets by 2035, expanding support for younger patients while strengthening early diagnosis, long-term care and public awareness.

The Dementia Prevention and Care Policy and Action Plan 3.0, proposed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), is integrated into the government's Long-Term Care Plan 3.0 and focuses on "all ages, all stages of the disease and comprehensive support."

Under the plan, the government aims by 2035 to achieve an 80 percent accurate dementia diagnosis rate, 80 percent service coverage for people with dementia, and 80 percent dementia literacy among personnel in designated organizations and service sectors.

The initiative builds on the "Dementia-Friendly Taiwan 777" targets achieved in 2025, under which more than 70 percent of people with dementia received diagnoses and services, over 70 percent of family caregivers obtained support, and at least 7 percent of the public demonstrated adequate dementia awareness.

For the first time, the plan will include people under age 50 with disabilities who have young-onset dementia, with the aim of slowing the progression of the disease.

Deputy Health Minister Lue Jen-der (呂建德) said the ministry has seen an increase in dementia cases among younger people and will work with the Ministry of Labor to help patients adjust their employment or work arrangements.

According to MOHW data, Taiwan has about 10,000 people with young-onset dementia and around 400,000 older adults living with the condition.

The plan also seeks to expand advance care planning, increase dementia care resources and improve support for patients and caregivers.

By 2035, the government aims to increase the number of integrated dementia care centers from the current 133 to 153, expand community dementia service sites from about 580 to 628, and increase the number of caregiver support hubs from 191 to 200. It also plans to provide 4,000 dedicated dementia care beds and extend long-term care services to 420,000 people.

The authorities also plan to help at least 665 people with young-onset dementia remain in or return to the workforce through employment assistance and job redesign programs.

The government will also promote dementia-friendly environments by issuing service guidelines for public venues and expanding dementia-friendly communities and organizations, according to the plan.

Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee (李慧芝) said Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) instructed the MOHW to place greater emphasis on health promotion, risk prevention and early screening while ensuring adequate psychological counseling and diagnostic services.

The MOHW said earlier Thursday in a statement that the plan will focus on four areas: front-end prevention, accurate diagnosis, stronger service capacity and rights protection.

It said it would study whether to include dementia drugs under National Health Insurance.