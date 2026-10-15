To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.192 to close at NT$32.265.

Turnover totaled US$7.030 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.110, and peaked at NT$32.452 during trading.