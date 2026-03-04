To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

TSMC aims to complete new Tainan fab in 2028 amid AI-driven expansion

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is pressing ahead with plans to build a new fabrication plant at the Tainan Science Park, with completion targeted for 2028, as booming global demand for AI chips fuels aggressive capacity expansion, according to company planning documents.

The development proposal was posted online for public review on Feb. 12 as part of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process. The 20-day public notice period ended Wednesday, and an EIA review committee meeting is scheduled for March 26.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, with project completion and occupancy permits slated for 2028, the world's largest contract chipmaker said.

TSMC did not specify whether the Tainan facility will produce chips using its 2-nanometer (2nm) process technology.

The company is already building 2nm fabs in Hsinchu and Kaohsiung and planning an A14 process facility in Taichung.

The Tainan project will be located on a 15.46-hectare site in Development Block A of the Tainan Science Park.

About 8 hectares will be allocated for production facilities and related equipment, while 0.7 hectares will be used for administrative buildings, offices, meeting rooms, a cafeteria and parking areas.

Roughly 3.2 hectares will be set aside as green space, with the remaining 3.56 hectares designated for roads and disaster prevention infrastructure.

Once operational, the new fab is expected to create about 1,400 direct jobs and support around 500 additional positions for contractors and supply chain partners, TSMC said, without elaborating.