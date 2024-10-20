Taiwan's Chien finishes 33rd at LPGA tourney after strong final round

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 20 (CNA) Taiwanese golfer Chien Pei-yun (錢珮芸) dramatically improved her position at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea on Sunday with the second best final round of the day, but it was still only good enough to secure 33rd place.

Chien entered the day 68th in a 78 player field at even par for the tournament, but her 5-under par 67 that was paced by five birdies and only one bogey on the back nine helped her move up 35 places to finish in a tie for 33rd with seven other players.

Only Celine Boutier of France had a better round Sunday than Chien with a 66. Hannah Green of Australia finished with a final round 71 to top Boutier by one shot for the title.

Speaking with CNA, Chien said she had a really good day with her drives and approaches, with over 90 percent accuracy rates off the tee and from fairways to the green.

But her putting held her back, she said, needing 30 putts to get through the 18-hole round.

Two other Taiwanese were competing in the South Korea event. Hsu Wei-ling (徐薇淩) finished tied for 67th at 2-over par for the tournament after shooting a disappointing 6-over 78 on Sunday that was marred by double bogeys on the par-5 11th and par-4 17th.

Cheng Ssu-chia (程思嘉) finished tied for 72nd at 4-over par after also finishing on a down note Sunday with a 78.

Two more LPGA tournaments remain this year on the tour's Asian swing, one in Malaysia and the other in Japan.