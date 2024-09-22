Shih Cheng-chung, women's team win Asian Karate Championships bronzes

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) Taiwan's national team secured two bronze medals in the individual men's and women's team kumite events at the 2024 Asian Karate Championships held in Hangzhou, China, this weekend.

Shih Cheng-chung (石政中) defeated Yaman Al Natsheh of Qatar 10-2 in the men's kumite 67 kilogram (kg) bronze medal match on Sunday after being beaten 8-1 by Japan's Yugo Kozaki in the semi-final.

On Saturday, Taiwan also won a bronze medal in the women's team kumite event.

The two medals, together with the silver clinched by Hsiao Yun-chen (蕭芸禎) in the women's 50 kg individual kumite event earlier Sunday, bring Team Taiwan's total medal count for the tournament to one silver and two bronzes.

With the medals, however, it is still uncertain whether Taiwan's team, competing as "Chinese Taipei," is guaranteed a place at the Karate World Cup in Pamplona, Spain, later this year. Berths at the global tournament will be decided based on the results of further regional qualifying tournaments.