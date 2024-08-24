To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 24 (CNA) Former world No. 2 badminton player Chou Tien-chen (周天成) is on the verge of securing a long-awaited high-level title after Saturday's semifinal victory in the men's singles at the Japan Open.

The Taiwanese ace, now ranked world No. 10, cruised past Japan's world No. 8 Kodai Naraoka 21-14, 21-16 in 55 minutes to be one win away from the championship of the Super 750 tournament.

The win marks Chou's fifth victory over the 23-year-old rising star, who has yet to defeat him in their career matchups. The two last met in the round of 16 at the Paris Olympics, where Chou also handed Naraoka a straight-game loss.

Saturday's win represents a huge step for the 34-year-old veteran, who was diagnosed with early-stage colorectal cancer in early 2023. This victory secured his first final berth at such a high-level tournament in two years.

Chou reached two finals earlier in 2024, both at Super 300 tournaments. He also won the Thailand Masters title in February.

His last appearance at a Super 750 or higher final was at the 2022 Japan Open, where he finished runner-up. His most recent championship at this level was at the Super 1000 Indonesia Open -- in July 2019.

Chou will face France's Alex Lanier in the final on Sunday. The 19-year-old, ranked world No. 24, upset world No. 1 Shi Yuqi (石宇奇) of China on Saturday to reach the final.

Chou previously defeated Lanier in the semifinals of the HYLO Open in Germany in November 2023, where Chou claimed his only Super 300 title that year.