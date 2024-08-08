To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan to take legal action over boxing accusations after Paris Games

Taipei, Aug. 8 (CNA) The Taiwanese government plans to take legal action against the International Boxing Association (IBA) regarding its unfounded accusations over boxer Lin Yu-ting's (林郁婷) gender eligibility after the Paris Olympic Games, the Executive Yuan said Thursday.

Cabinet spokesperson Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱) reiterated at a press conference that Lin's eligibility in boxing has already been confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Despite this, however, some have resorted to carrying out personal attacks against her, Chen said.

As President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) both pointed out, the boxer has the backing of the Republic of China (Taiwan) government, and those found spreading misinformation about her will be condemned, he said.

The aim for now is to focus on the tournament and ensure Lin has what she needs to compete, the spokesperson said, adding that legal action will come after the Games.

Liu Tzu-chun (劉姿君), an official at the Sports Administration's Sports Industry and Planning Division, said at the press event that the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) had appointed a lawyer to oversee the matter.

Liu said any additional information related to the matter will be made public via press release.

On Wednesday, the Taiwanese boxer secured Team Taiwan's first-ever Olympic boxing final spot following a 5-0 victory over Turkey's Esra Yildiz Kahraman.

Lin, together with Algeria's Imane Khelif, have been subjected to abuse on social media and inaccurate online speculation about their gender, including from the author of the "Harry Potter" series J.K. Rowling.

The IBA and its president, Umar Kremlev from Russia, have continued to make allegations about the gender of the two boxers after disqualifying them from the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships over opaque eligibility tests.

The IOC has called these attacks "dangerous, misogynistic and baseless."

Commenting on his Facebook page, President Lai said there is no doubt regarding Lin's eligibility and that the IOC has already issued a public statement supporting her participation.

Lai, meanwhile, also expressed his admiration and support for Lin for not caving into pressure as the Taiwanese boxer vies for Taiwan's first gold medal in Olympic boxing.