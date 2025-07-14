U.S. Senate committee advances bill with Taiwan-related provisions

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, July 13 (CNA) A U.S. Senate committee has approved a bill that includes several Taiwan-related provisions, one of which invites Taiwan's naval forces to participate in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise.

On July 9, the Senate Armed Services Committee voted 26-1 to advance the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026 to the Senate floor for further consideration.

Among the highlights, the bill authorizes US$1 billion for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative and expands the authority to expand its use for combat casualty care and medical equipment.

It also "strongly encourages the secretary of defense to invite the naval forces of Taiwan to the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, as appropriate, and requires a notification and justification if the secretary chooses not to do so."

The RIMPAC exercise, led by the U.S. military and held every two years, is the world's largest international maritime military event.

Meanwhile, the bill "directs the Department of Defense to engage with Taiwan to develop a joint program to co-develop and co-produce uncrewed and counter-uncrewed capabilities."

Furthermore, the defense department is required to assess Taiwan's critical digital infrastructure and identify potential actions to help strengthen it, and needs to "consult with the Department of State and the American Institute of Taiwan to develop contracting processes to support entities that are not part of AIT."

The NDAA is an annual policy bill that authorizes funding levels and provides authorities for the U.S. military.

The purpose is to ensure America's forces have the training, equipment, and resources they need to carry out their missions.