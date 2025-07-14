Taiwan's stabilization fund to continue stock market intervention

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 14 (CNA) The National Financial Stabilization Fund will continue to support the local equity market, having been active from April 9 to the end of June, its management committee announced Monday following a regular committee meeting.

In the management committee's previous meeting on April 8, it authorized the activation of the NT$500 billion (US$17.04 billion) fund to prop up the local stock market, starting the next day, in response to volatility triggered by United States President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs.

It was the ninth intervention since the fund was established in 2000.

According to the latest financial report released by the management committee, the fund invested more than NT$7.7 billion during the 57 trading days from April 9 to the end of June. It recorded NT$1.183 billion in unrealized gains and over NT$43.16 million in dividend receivables.

During Monday's meeting, the committee decided to keep the fund active to continue supporting Taiwan's stocks.

It cited three major factors -- uncertainty due to the U.S.' tariff policy, which could trigger global capital movement and supply chain restructuring; continued geopolitical tensions; and downward risks in the global economic outlook.

These factors could affect Taiwan's industrial strategies and corporate earnings, thereby influencing stock market trends and investor confidence, the committee said.

Given the current conditions, the committee said, there is still a need to stabilize investor sentiment and Taiwan's stock market. A decision was taken, therefore, to continue the stabilization efforts, the committee said.

The National Financial Stabilization Fund will prudently manage its limited resources to maintain investor confidence and capital market stability, the committee said.