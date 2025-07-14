Investigators fault deceased driver for Sanxia school crossing massacre

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 14 (CNA) A driver who killed three people and injured 12 others after ploughing through a school crossing in Sanxia, New Taipei, at high speed was "clear headed" and not debilitated by external factors, investigators said Monday.

The driver, a 78-year-old man surnamed Yu (余), was seriously injured in the May 19 crash and later died in hospital from multiple organ failure on May 31.

According to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office, there were no mechanical issues with the car Yu was driving, nor were there any external factors preventing safe driving.

He was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, nor debilitated by any medical condition at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors added that Yu was "clear headed," not involved in any traffic disputes, and in normal physical and mental condition.

Yu's dash cam footage showed that he was driving at high speed, reaching 104.6 kilometers per hour at one point, with specific maneuvers such as swerving to the right and then veering left to return to the lane.

Prosecutors said he did not brake at any point during the incident, nor did he make any sounds that were captured on the recording.

They added that Yu had lived in the area for a long time and should have been familiar with the road conditions, including narrow lanes, the frequent presence of pedestrians and vehicles, and the fact that it was school dismissal time when the incident occurred.

Despite this, he continued driving dangerously and at a high speed, including failing to brake after hitting a traffic island.

This indicated Yu was aware that his driving may cause injury or death and knowingly disregarded such risks, prosecutors said.

Although prosecutors determined that Yu had committed "murder with indirect intent," the case was closed without indictment in accordance with the law, as Yu had passed away.