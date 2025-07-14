To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Birders from over 30 countries to attend World Bird Fair in September

Taipei, July 14 (CNA) Birdwatchers and ecological groups from more than 30 countries are set to gather in Taichung on Sept. 20 and 21 for the inaugural World Bird Fair, Taiwan's Tourism Administration said Monday.

The event will feature international exchanges through an ecology forum, country-specific eco-tourism booths, and guided birdwatching tours in Dasyueshan National Forest Recreation Area, the agency said in a written statement.

The fair is being organized by the Tourism Administration in collaboration with the National Park Service, the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency and the Taichung City government.

The birding event will feature bird-themed face painting and a post office stamp booklet raffle, according to the organizers, who held a press conference at the Botanical Garden of the National Museum of Natural Science on Monday.

A special bird costume show will also be held, they said.