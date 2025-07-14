To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Typhoon, rain cause over NT$2.6 billion in agricultural losses in Taiwan

Taipei, July 14 (CNA) Typhoon Danas and subsequent heavy rains have caused over NT$2.6 billion (US$88.60 million) in agricultural losses across Taiwan, with Tainan in the south suffering the heavy losses -- more than NT$1 billion, the Ministry of Agriculture reported Monday.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, total agricultural losses were estimated at NT$2.65 billion, including damage to crops, livestock, fisheries, and private agricultural facilities, the ministry said.

The southern city of Tainan was the hardest hit, sustaining NT$1.05 billion in agricultural losses, which was estimated at 38 percent of the total, according to the ministry.

Chiayi County was next with NT$704.92 million in losses, (27 percent of the total), followed by Yunlin County with losses of NT$423.51 million (16 percent), and Changhua County with NT$267.38 million (10 percent), according to the ministry's latest statistics.

Nationwide, crop losses alone totaled NT$1.78 billion, with around 18,738 hectares affected, according to the ministry.

The most heavily affected crop was bananas, with 2,121 hectares damaged, resulting in NT$229.13 million in losses, the data showed.

Other badly damaged crops included pomelos with losses of NT$212.96 million, guavas NT$159.97 million, bamboo shoots NT$144.22 million, and oranges NT$124.74 million, the ministry said.

Livestock losses were estimated at NT$34.55 million, mainly from the deaths of 438,000 chickens. Losses were also reported on farms raising pigs, geese and ducks, it said.

Fishery losses reached NT$327.18 million, mostly on oyster farms. Forestry losses were estimated at NT$53.39 million, mainly due to damaged bamboo shoots.

The ministry has announced cash relief and low-interest loans for farmers in the affected areas.