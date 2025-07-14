Focus Taiwan App
Typhoon, rain cause over NT$2.6 billion in agricultural losses in Taiwan

07/14/2025 10:33 PM
Pomelo farmers in Madou District, Tainan, clean up wendan pomelos blown down by strong winds. CNA photo July 8, 2025
Pomelo farmers in Madou District, Tainan, clean up wendan pomelos blown down by strong winds. CNA photo July 8, 2025

Taipei, July 14 (CNA) Typhoon Danas and subsequent heavy rains have caused over NT$2.6 billion (US$88.60 million) in agricultural losses across Taiwan, with Tainan in the south suffering the heavy losses -- more than NT$1 billion, the Ministry of Agriculture reported Monday.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, total agricultural losses were estimated at NT$2.65 billion, including damage to crops, livestock, fisheries, and private agricultural facilities, the ministry said.

The southern city of Tainan was the hardest hit, sustaining NT$1.05 billion in agricultural losses, which was estimated at 38 percent of the total, according to the ministry.

Chiayi County was next with NT$704.92 million in losses, (27 percent of the total), followed by Yunlin County with losses of NT$423.51 million (16 percent), and Changhua County with NT$267.38 million (10 percent), according to the ministry's latest statistics.

Nationwide, crop losses alone totaled NT$1.78 billion, with around 18,738 hectares affected, according to the ministry.

The most heavily affected crop was bananas, with 2,121 hectares damaged, resulting in NT$229.13 million in losses, the data showed.

Other badly damaged crops included pomelos with losses of NT$212.96 million, guavas NT$159.97 million, bamboo shoots NT$144.22 million, and oranges NT$124.74 million, the ministry said.

Livestock losses were estimated at NT$34.55 million, mainly from the deaths of 438,000 chickens. Losses were also reported on farms raising pigs, geese and ducks, it said.

Fishery losses reached NT$327.18 million, mostly on oyster farms. Forestry losses were estimated at NT$53.39 million, mainly due to damaged bamboo shoots.

The ministry has announced cash relief and low-interest loans for farmers in the affected areas.

(By Wang Shu-fen and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/pc

    60