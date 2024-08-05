Taiwan Go player defeats world's top player to bag South Korean title

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) Taiwanese Go player Lai Jyun-fu (賴均輔) bagged this year's Kuksu Mountains International Baduk Championship title in South Korea on Monday by topping the world's top ranked performer in the game.

The world No. 59 Lai defeated world No. 1 Sin Jinseo of South Korea to take home the 100 million won (US$73,065) top prize.

Go is a strategy board game in which the aim is to fence off more territory than the opponent, and it is played on a 19 by 19 grid of lines.

Not only was the victory Lai's first international career title and his first win against the world No. 1, it was also the first International Baduk Championship title won by a Taiwanese Go player.

To reach Monday's final, the 22-year-old Taiwanese defeated renowned Chinese player Fan Tingyu (范廷鈺) and Byun Sangil of South Korea in the two previous rounds.