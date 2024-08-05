Taiwan Go player defeats world's top player to bag South Korean title
Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) Taiwanese Go player Lai Jyun-fu (賴均輔) bagged this year's Kuksu Mountains International Baduk Championship title in South Korea on Monday by topping the world's top ranked performer in the game.
The world No. 59 Lai defeated world No. 1 Sin Jinseo of South Korea to take home the 100 million won (US$73,065) top prize.
Go is a strategy board game in which the aim is to fence off more territory than the opponent, and it is played on a 19 by 19 grid of lines.
Not only was the victory Lai's first international career title and his first win against the world No. 1, it was also the first International Baduk Championship title won by a Taiwanese Go player.
To reach Monday's final, the 22-year-old Taiwanese defeated renowned Chinese player Fan Tingyu (范廷鈺) and Byun Sangil of South Korea in the two previous rounds.
- Sports
On night of mishaps, Tang wins Olympic bronze on horizontal bars08/05/2024 09:04 PM
- Sports
Taiwan reaches Olympic men's team table tennis quarterfinals08/05/2024 08:12 PM
- Business
Hon Hai reports highest July sales ever on demand for AI servers08/05/2024 07:33 PM
- Sports
Taiwanese fans point finger at China over Olympic sign confiscations08/05/2024 07:10 PM
- Politics
Taiwan promotes India ties, awards scholarships08/05/2024 06:34 PM