To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Paris, July 29 (CNA) Taiwanese fencer Chen Yi-tung (陳弈通) bowed out of the men's foil individual event in the round of 32 in Paris on Monday, but he pledged to reach the podium at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old Chen, ranked 59th in the world, was ousted from the competition after losing to world No. 6 Enzo Lefort of France 15-12. It was the most points he had scored in his three matches against the 32-year-old veteran.

Chen started off the encounter in an attacking mindset, determined to put pressure on his higher ranked opponent, he said, and when he started with a 3-1 lead, he thought he had a chance to win the encounter.

The attacking strategy threw off his rhythm, however, leaving too many openings that gave his opponent easy opportunities to score, said Chen, who was looking forward after the encounter.

"I will keep going. I'm going to stand on the podium at the Los Angeles Olympics four years from now," he vowed.

Chen Yi-tung (left) competes against Enzo Lefort of France. CNA photo July 29, 2024

Chen had a great start in his Olympic debut, defeating Wakim Philippe of Lebanon 15-13.

"I thought I would not get nervous, but my body got stiff when the light flashed as I walked in, and I even stood in the wrong place," Chen said, adding that it was still "a very great experience in my life."

Despite the loss, Chen tied Team Taiwan's best showing in the sport at the Olympics, set by Hsu Jo-ting (徐若庭) in the women's épée individual event at London 2012, the last time the team competed in the discipline.

In addition, Chen's appearance ended a 36-year drought in which Taiwanese men had not participated in the discipline at the Olympics, following his coach Wang San-tsai's (王三財) appearance in Seoul in 1988.

(By Hsieh Ching-wen and Chao Yen-hsiang) Enditem/ls > Chinese Version