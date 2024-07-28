Taiwan women's archery team eliminated in quarterfinals in Paris
07/28/2024 10:01 PM
Paris, July 28 (CNA) The women's archery team of Team Taiwan saw its hopes for a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics dashed on Sunday after losing 2-6 to South Korea in the quarterfinals of the women's team archery event.
The team, consisting of Chiu Yi-ching (邱意晴), Lei Chien-ying (雷千瑩), and Li Tsai-chi (李彩綺), lost the first set of the match against the world's top-ranked rival with a 6-point arrow.
They then won the second set with three 10-point arrows but lost the next two, resulting in a final score of 2-6 and their elimination in the quarterfinals.
