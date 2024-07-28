Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan women's archery team eliminated in quarterfinals in Paris

07/28/2024 10:01 PM
Taiwanese archers Chiu Yi-ching, Lei Chien-ying, and Li Tsai-chi (from right) in Paris Sunday. CNA photo July 28, 2024
Paris, July 28 (CNA) The women's archery team of Team Taiwan saw its hopes for a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics dashed on Sunday after losing 2-6 to South Korea in the quarterfinals of the women's team archery event.

The team, consisting of Chiu Yi-ching (邱意晴), Lei Chien-ying (雷千瑩), and Li Tsai-chi (李彩綺), lost the first set of the match against the world's top-ranked rival with a 6-point arrow.

They then won the second set with three 10-point arrows but lost the next two, resulting in a final score of 2-6 and their elimination in the quarterfinals.

(By Hsieh Ching-wen and Elizabeth Hsu)

Enditem

