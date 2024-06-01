President pledges annual NT$20 billion for hosting int'l sports events

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 1 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has announced that the government is planning to establish a new ministry of physical education and sports development and will allocate an annual budget of NT$20 billion (US$616 million) to encourage the hosting of international sports events in Taiwan.

The ministry, which Lai proposed during his inauguration speech on May 20, aims to promote sports for all, boost the sports industry, and encourage the hosting of international events in Taiwan, he said at the opening of the Taiwan Athletics Open on Friday.

The initiative will allow Taiwanese athletes to improve their skills by having more opportunities to compete with top international athletes, and enable local sports fans to watch world-class sports competitions without the need to travel abroad, said Lai.

The two-day event at Taipei Stadium from Saturday to Sunday saw a rare gathering in Taiwan of top international athletes, after the open was upgraded this year to a leg of the World Athletics Continental Tour.

The elevated status of the competition means more ranking points can be won by participants, making it possible for the Chinese Taipei Athletics Association, the organizer of the event, to successfully invite athletes such as Andre De Grasse of Canada, the reigning Olympic champion in the men's 200 meters sprint.

Other elite athletes include Nia Ali of the United States, winner of a silver medal in the 100-meter hurdles at the Rio Olympics, and Ethan Katzberg of Canada, the youngest world championship winner in the men's hammer throw.