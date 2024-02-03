TENNIS/Taiwan trails France in first day of Davis Cup Finals qualifier
Taipei, Feb. 3 (CNA) Taiwan's top player Hsu Yu-hsiou (許育修) and world No. 238 Wu Tung-lin (吳東霖) on Saturday lost to their French opponents, leaving Taiwan trailing France on the first day of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.
World No. 230 Hsu, who is Taiwan's top player in the men's singles category, was first to play on Saturday.
Hsu faced world No. 68 Luca Van Assche in a first two sets game, with the Taiwanese player losing to his 19-year-old French counterpart in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.
"(I) had prepped to win, but the results weren't all that satisfactory," Hsu said in a post game interview, explaining that he and his team had set a number of offensive strategies which did not pay off. "The match technically concluded how I expected it would," Hsu said. "But I think it could have gone better."
However, Hsu also said while he lost, the match was a learning experience for him, as he was able to observe how one of the world's top 100 players reacted during critical moments during sets.
Following Hsu, Wu took on world No. 17 Adrian Mannarino.
The two also played a best of three sets match, with the Taiwanese player losing to his 35-year-old opponent 6-3, 7-5.
With the losses of both Hsu and Wu, Taiwan is currently at a disadvantage in the remaining qualifying matches in Taipei this weekend for the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.
The team that wins three out of five matches advances to the 2024 finals, where it joins the 2023 finalists (Australia and Italy) and the two wild cards (Great Britain and Spain) in a 16-nation line-up.
France only needs one more win on Sunday, when Hsu will pair with Taiwanese veteran Jason Jung (莊吉生) in a doubles match against Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.
If Taiwan is able to end France's current winning streak, Hsu and Wu will then play the final two singles matches for Taiwan.
Prior to the matches, all available tickets to the Taipei Tennis Center were bought up by tennis fans.
On being cheered on by almost 3,000 fans inside the center, Hsu said the experience left quite an impression on him.
"It is great that so many supporters came to cheer for me and Taiwan," Hsu said. "I've had experiences with having a big crowd at a competition, but they weren't all supporting me. I really enjoyed playing like that."
The Davis Cup is described by organizers as the "World Cup of Tennis," and Taiwan is for the first time, one of the 24 teams vying for a spot in the finals to be held in Spain in September.
- Taiwan to take on France in Davis Cup Finals qualifierTaiwan will take on France in a qualifying match in Taipei this weekend for the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, the farthest Taiwan has ever advanced in the international tennis ...02/02/2024 06:36 PM
- Hsieh Su-wei 1st Taiwanese to win 2 Australian Open titles in same yearTaiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) made history Sunday, becoming the first Taiwanese to win two titles at the same Grand Slam event after she teamed up with Elise Mertens of ...01/28/2024 06:03 PM
- Hsieh Su-wei wins Australian Open women's doubles titleTaiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) garnered her seventh Grand Slam title in women's doubles Sunday, teaming up with Elise Mertens of Belgium to capture the Australian Open ...01/28/2024 03:38 PM
- Sports
Wang Lu-hsiang steals show in Steelers' first win over Braves this season02/03/2024 10:21 PM
- Sports
Taiwan badminton ace Chou reaches Thailand Masters final02/03/2024 10:09 PM
- Sports
Taiwan trails France in first day of Davis Cup Finals qualifier02/03/2024 10:01 PM
- Business
Uni-President acquires Yahoo Taiwan's bonds, eyes cooperation in e-commerce02/03/2024 09:36 PM
- Culture
Taiwan Lantern Festival partially opens in Tainan02/03/2024 09:22 PM