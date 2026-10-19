NIA seeks new logo for fund supporting new immigrants

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Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) Taiwan's National Immigration Agency (NIA) on Monday encouraged the public to submit designs for a new logo for the New Immigrant Development Fund before Thursday's deadline, with the competition offering prizes worth a combined NT$300,000 (US$9,237).

The competition, which opened on Sept. 22 and closes at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, aims to create a visual identity that will "make the fund's support for new immigrants' lives and development more visible," the NIA said in a news release.

It is open to anyone legally residing in Taiwan, regardless of nationality or age. Participants may enter individually or in teams of up to three people, with each individual or team limited to one submission.

The competition offers 18 prizes, including a MacBook Pro for the top winner and iMac computers for two runners-up, or alternative prizes worth at least NT$100,000 and NT$50,000 each, respectively.

Entries will be judged on how well they reflect the fund's mission, characteristics and vision, as well as on their designs' creativity, practical application, and online popularity.

The NIA said online voting will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, with winners expected to be announced in late November and the new logo unveiled in mid-December.

The New Immigrants Basic Act, passed by the Legislature in July 2024 but not yet in effect, defines new immigrants broadly to include marriage migrants and certain foreign professionals and skilled migrants legally residing in Taiwan.

The fund was established in 2005 as the Foreign Spouses Care and Guidance Fund and renamed in 2016, with the government setting a target of maintaining the fund at NT$1 billion.

It supports programs aimed at helping new immigrants and their families adapt to life in Taiwan, including language learning, family education, interpretation services, multicultural activities and public participation, according to the NIA.

Those interested in participating can find the competition guidelines and submit their entries on the official website, which is currently available only in Chinese: https://contest.bhuntr.com/tw/g1j0mlql1pynvonej8/home/