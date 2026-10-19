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Taiwan, Philippines sign animal husbandry research pact

10/19/2026 07:26 PM
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Photo courtesy of Taiwan's Ministry of Agriculture
Photo courtesy of Taiwan's Ministry of Agriculture

Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) Taiwan and the Philippines have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation in animal husbandry research, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a press statement Monday.

The MOU was signed by Taiwan's representative to the Philippines, Wallace Chow (周民淦), and his Philippine counterpart, Corazon Avecilla-Padiernos, at the end of the 13th meeting of a technical group on agricultural cooperation in Cebu, the Philippines, on Friday, MOFA said.

The annual meeting has been held since the two countries signed an agreement in 2005 to promote agricultural and fisheries cooperation, MOFA said.

In a separate press release, the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) said Deputy Agriculture Minister Tu Wen-jane (杜文珍) and Livestock Research Institute Director Huang Chen-fang (黃振芳) traveled to Cebu for Friday's meeting.

In addition to signing the MOU, Taiwanese representatives held talks with their Philippine counterparts on the potential export of Taiwan's atemoya and animal products to the Philippines, the MOA said.

(By Joseph Yeh)

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