Taipei hospital highlights long-term medical work in Eswatini

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Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The Taipei Medical University Hospital (TMUH) said Thursday it has been providing medical services in Eswatini since 2009, following a visit by King Mswati III to the hospital on Oct. 12.

In a news release, TMUH said Mswati was received by hospital superintendent Shih Chun-ming (施俊明).

Eswatini's absolute monarch arrived in Taiwan last week to attend the Republic of China's National Day celebrations.

Shih said the partnership has expanded from clinical care to medical personnel training and healthcare system development over the past 17 years, helping strengthen Eswatini's medical system.

Shih said TMUH had provided more than 50,000 person-visits of teaching and training services in Eswatini. Through long-term on-site services and the sharing of professional expertise, the hospital has also helped strengthen the country's healthcare capacity.

TMUH Vice Superintendent Wang Wei (王偉) said the hospital's TAIP-X smart healthcare platform has been introduced at Manzini Government Hospital in Eswatini, helping the hospital transition from paper-based operations to digital outpatient services and improve efficiency.

Wang said TMUH and the medical teams there have also established telemedicine services in pediatrics, hematology and oncology, endocrinology, rheumatology and immunology, nephrology, and dermatology.

Taiwanese specialists work with Eswatini resident physicians to provide real-time remote consultations, helping strengthen local specialist care and clinical skills, he added.

Looking ahead, Shih said TMUH will continue to expand medical cooperation with Eswatini by drawing on its clinical expertise and smart healthcare technologies, as well as through professional exchanges and personnel training, to help strengthen local healthcare capacity and raise the international profile of Taiwan's medical expertise.