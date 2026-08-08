Typhoon Dolphin prompts precautionary closure of Danjiang Bridge lanes

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Taipei, Aug. 8 (CNA) The Directorate General of Highways (DGH) will close the pedestrian, bicycle and motorcycle lanes of Danjiang Bridge from 9 p.m. Saturday as Typhoon Dolphin approaches Taiwan, with strong winds expected along the northwestern coast early Sunday.

According to the latest Central Weather Administration data, the typhoon was about 410 kilometers east-northeast of Taipei as of 5 p.m. Saturday and moving west-northwest at 13 km per hour.

Dolphin, which has a radius of 280 km, was packing maximum sustained winds of 126 kph, with gusts of up to 162 kph.

With strong winds of 51-75 kph expected along the northwestern coast, the bridge will impose a speed limit of 30 kph on the main carriageway, the DGH explained.

According to the DGH, the bridge was designed to withstand winds of up to 200 kph and would remain structurally safe even during a severe typhoon. However, because the bridge is located near the mouth of the Tamsui River, where sudden strong gusts are common, the precautionary closure was ordered to protect road users.

A police officer guides traffic at the end of the Danjiang Bridge in this CNA file photo for illustrative purposes

The DGH said traffic controls could be adjusted depending on road conditions, and roads could be closed and access prohibited if weather conditions deteriorate.