Possibility of land warning for Typhoon Dolphin downgraded: CWA

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Taipei, Aug. 8 (CNA) Typhoon Dolphin is expected to move closest to Taiwan Saturday afternoon through Sunday before continuing west toward China, with the likelihood of a land warning for Taiwan proper now ruled out, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Saturday.

The chance of a land warning for outlying Lienchiang County, also called the Matsu Islands, has fallen from the previous day's estimate, with the CWA saying it will continue to monitor the storm's path and intensity.

As of 2 p.m., Dolphin was about 430 kilometers east-northeast of Taipei and moving west-northwest at 14 kph before turning west, with maximum sustained winds of 126 kph, CWA data showed.

The storm is expected to continue weakening as it passes north of Taiwan, but will likely remain a moderate typhoon until it reaches China, the CWA said.

The agency has maintained a sea typhoon warning, with waves of more than 5 meters observed off northern and eastern Taiwan and potentially exceeding 6 meters.

Dolphin's outer bands are expected to bring heavier rain from Saturday night through Sunday, with heavy rain or localized torrential rain possible in northern and central mountainous areas.

The CWA has also issued strong wind warnings for the northern coast, as well as Yilan, Taitung, Pingtung and Lienchiang, where average wind speeds of 39-49 kph are possible.

Meanwhile, a foehn effect could push temperatures in Yilan to 38 degrees Celsius, while temperatures could exceed 36 degrees in parts of central and southern Taiwan.

If Dolphin's track and intensity develop as forecast, the CWA expects to lift all typhoon warnings around noon Sunday, forecasters said.

The typhoon is forecast to make landfall in southeastern China on Monday.