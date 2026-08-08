Taiwan sends rescuers to Turkey for joint search-and-rescue exercises

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New Delhi, Aug. 7 (CNA) Taiwan has sent 10 search-and-rescue personnel to Turkey to participate in joint field exercises on swift-water rescue and drone operations at the invitation of the country's Search and Rescue Association (AKUT).

According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission in Ankara on Thursday, the weeklong exercises are being held in the mountainous area of Rize in northeastern Turkey, where steep valleys and swift-flowing streams resemble those of Taiwan's Taroko Gorge.

AKUT has 30 branches across Turkey, with its Rize branch specializing in water rescue and training government and civilian search-and-rescue personnel.

Taiwanese and Turkish rescue personnel participated in a field exercise on swift-water rescue in the mountainous area of Rize, northeastern Turkey, in this undated photo. Photo courtesy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission in Ankara

During the exercises, the Taiwanese team practiced swift-water rescue, boat-based rescues, escaping underwater currents, capsized kayak recovery, and setting up a drone rescue command center for real-time search-and-rescue coordination and information integration.

The two sides also exchanged experiences on equipment use, search-and-rescue techniques and operational procedures, and discussed how artificial intelligence (AI) could improve the accuracy of drone imagery analysis and how such information could be incorporated into rescue planning.

Cooperation between AKUT and Taiwan dates back to February 2023, when two major earthquakes struck eastern Turkey. A 130-member Taiwanese search-and-rescue team, accompanied by five rescue dogs, worked alongside AKUT personnel for nearly 20 hours in Adiyaman, one of the hardest-hit areas, ultimately rescuing a Turkish woman trapped between collapsed floors.

During the exercises, Taiwan's representative to Turkey, Huang Chih-yang (黃志揚), visited the site this week to show his support and encouraged both sides to deepen their cooperation and continue learning from each other.

Taiwanese and Turkish search-and-rescue personnel pose for a photo after a demonstration of drone operations for rescue efforts in this undated photo. Photo courtesy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission in Ankara

As part of Taiwan's post-earthquake assistance in Turkey in 2023, it provided AKUT with equipment to strengthen its rescue capabilities. Some of the donated equipment was used in the latest exercises, prompting AKUT members to thank Huang for Taiwan's support.

The joint exercises have strengthened cooperation between Taiwan and Turkey in disaster response and search-and-rescue operations. AKUT has also sent rescue teams to Taiwan for joint exercises and dispatched instructors to provide training, helping Taiwanese rescue teams enhance their capabilities and align with international standards.