Starlux cancels Saturday flights to Okinawa due to Typhoon Dolphin
08/08/2026 10:28 AM
Taipei, Aug. 8 (CNA) Starlux Airlines said Saturday it had canceled all flights between Taiwan and Okinawa for the day due to Typhoon Dolphin.
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Dolphin was centered about 510 kilometers east-northeast of Taipei and moving westward at 10-14 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 126 kph, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
Starlux said in a press release that it would cancel all flights between Taiwan and Okinawa as Dolphin approached Okinawa, including additional flights JX1870 and JX1871.
The airline urged passengers to check the latest flight updates before heading to the airport.
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