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Taipei, Aug. 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trade surplus with the U.S. expected to hit record high this year, estimated at over US$200 billion

@China Times: Public Service Pension Fund plans to expand investment in global stocks

@Liberty Times: Chen Shih-chung calls for apology from those who accused government over COVID vaccine purchases after it emerged that Tzu Chi Foundation was defrauded out of NT$1.06 billion

@Economic Daily News: Institutional investors snap up 16 stocks sitting on explosive earnings

@Commercial Times: 17 stocks expected to outperform broader market on sound fundamentals, and institutional interest

@Taipei Times: VP oversees urban resilience exercises

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