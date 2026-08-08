Taiwan headline news
Taipei, Aug. 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Trade surplus with the U.S. expected to hit record high this year, estimated at over US$200 billion
@China Times: Public Service Pension Fund plans to expand investment in global stocks
@Liberty Times: Chen Shih-chung calls for apology from those who accused government over COVID vaccine purchases after it emerged that Tzu Chi Foundation was defrauded out of NT$1.06 billion
@Economic Daily News: Institutional investors snap up 16 stocks sitting on explosive earnings
@Commercial Times: 17 stocks expected to outperform broader market on sound fundamentals, and institutional interest
@Taipei Times: VP oversees urban resilience exercises
Enditem/sfj
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