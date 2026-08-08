Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

08/08/2026 01:58 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Aug. 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trade surplus with the U.S. expected to hit record high this year, estimated at over US$200 billion

@China Times: Public Service Pension Fund plans to expand investment in global stocks

@Liberty Times: Chen Shih-chung calls for apology from those who accused government over COVID vaccine purchases after it emerged that Tzu Chi Foundation was defrauded out of NT$1.06 billion

@Economic Daily News: Institutional investors snap up 16 stocks sitting on explosive earnings

@Commercial Times: 17 stocks expected to outperform broader market on sound fundamentals, and institutional interest

@Taipei Times: VP oversees urban resilience exercises

Enditem/sfj

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    101