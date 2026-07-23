Prosecutors appeal additional bail granted to Central Union manager

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Taipei, July 23 (CNA) A Central Union Oil Corp. factory manager surnamed Chen (陳) was ordered to post an additional NT$1 million (US$30,979) bail on Thursday after prosecutors sought his detention over a cooking oil contamination case, a decision they have appealed.

The Taichung District Court held a detention hearing Thursday morning and ruled that Chen did not need to be detained, instead ordering him to post an additional NT$1 million bail, placing him under residential restrictions and barring him from leaving Taiwan.

In its ruling, the court said Chen had cooperated with investigators after being released on bail of NT$1 million following his initial questioning. It also found that the relevant witnesses had already been questioned and key evidence secured, making it unlikely that he could tamper with evidence or collude with others.

However, prosecutors disagreed with the ruling and have filed an appeal.

Chen was among 11 suspects questioned by Taichung prosecutors during initial searches of Central Union and three other companies -- Taisun Enterprise Co., Fwusow Industry Co. and Formosa Oilseed Processing Co. (FOPCO) -- on July 9.

After questioning, the Taichung District Prosecutors Office sought the detention of Central Union General Manager Yu Ling-chung (余凌冲), while the other 10 suspects, including Chen, were each released on bail ranging from NT$500,000 to NT$20 million.

On Wednesday, Taichung authorities conducted a second round of searches at locations linked to Chen and two other suspects working for Central Union.

Prosecutors later sought to have Chen detained and held incommunicado, citing concerns that he could destroy evidence or collude with other witnesses or suspects. Meanwhile, the other two suspects were released on NT$1 million bail each.

Separately on Thursday, Justice Minister Cheng Ming-chien (鄭銘謙) said Taichung prosecutors have obtained a court order to seize the suspected criminal proceeds of Central Union and three other companies under the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation.

The suspected criminal proceeds were estimated at more than NT$126 million based on the companyies' sales revenue, Cheng told lawmakers at a Legislative Yuan committee hearing, which was also attended by various health and Cabinet officials.

The minister made the remarks after lawmakers questioned officials about the investigation, the seizure of suspected criminal proceeds and the progress of consumer compensation claims, urging authorities to prevent the companies from disposing of assets that could leave affected consumers without recourse.