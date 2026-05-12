Danjiang Bridge opens to traffic as crowds stream onto landmark crossing

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Taipei, May 12 (CNA) The Danjiang Bridge officially opened to traffic around noon Tuesday, with vehicles steadily flowing across the long-awaited span linking New Taipei's Tamsui and Bali districts, despite some confusion and frustration over traffic arrangements.

Many people arrived early in the morning to secure spots ahead of the opening, with some traveling from other parts of Taiwan just to witness the historic moment.

In addition to the steady flow of cars and scooters entering the bridge, large crowds of pedestrians filled the bridge deck and surrounding areas, with many stopping to take photos and videos as the festive atmosphere drew growing crowds throughout the day.

Pedestrians and bicyclists walk onto the Danjiang Bridge on Tuesday. CNA photo May 12, 2026

However, some visitors expressed frustration over confusing traffic and pedestrian flow arrangements on the bridge, according to local media reports.

"People are still a bit unclear about where to walk and whether certain sections are two-way," one visitor said.

Ongoing debate over the width of the 2.5-meter motorcycle lane has also kept safety concerns in the spotlight.

A minor incident also occurred when a heavy motorcycle rider allegedly entered the bridge's main traffic lanes in protest over the motorcycle lane design. Police intercepted the rider and said the case was under investigation.

Authorities expect the bridge to ease chronic congestion around Guandu Bridge and shorten travel between Tamsui and Bali by about 15 kilometers, cutting travel time by roughly 25 minutes.

Motorcyclists ride onto the Danjiang Bridge via the motorcycle lane on Tuesday. CNA photo May 12, 2026

Police said the bridge was designed with separate lanes for cars and motorcycles, along with pedestrian and bicycle paths, to improve traffic flow and safety. Officers and traffic volunteers were deployed at major access points to help direct vehicles during the opening period.

Holiday traffic measures are also being planned, including restrictions on large trucks during peak tourism hours around Tamsui and the northern coast.

Police reminded motorists that stopping on the bridge for photos is prohibited and may result in fines ranging from NT$3,000 to NT$6,000 (US$99-198), as the bridge is classified as an expressway.

New Taipei transportation authorities also warned drone operators not to fly too close to the bridge or nearby roads, saying violations could face fines of up to NT$300,000.

The nearly 1-kilometer-long Danjiang Bridge, designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid, is the world's longest single-mast asymmetric cable-stayed bridge and has been described by officials as a new international landmark for Taiwan.