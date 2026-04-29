Premier guarantees Taiwan's minimum wage to exceed NT$30,000 next year

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Taipei, April 29 (CNA) Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said Wednesday he guarantees that Taiwan's monthly minimum wage will exceed NT$30,000 (US$950) next year, during an award ceremony honoring model workers, including migrant workers, who he said have contributed a great deal to Taiwan.

"I can guarantee to everyone that [the monthly minimum wage] will exceed NT$30,000 next year," Cho said in his remarks at the Taipei ceremony, which was held by the Ministry of Labor (MOL) ahead of Labor Day on May 1.

He noted that Taiwan has raised its minimum wage for 10 consecutive years, bringing the current monthly minimum wage to NT$29,500 and the hourly minimum wage to NT$196.

Explaining the reason for making the pledge, Cho said Taiwan's economy has been developing rapidly, with markets across the country showing strong momentum -- achievements he said were "basically made possible by workers' hard work."

In Taiwan, minimum wage increases do not require legislative approval, but are set by the Executive Yuan, currently headed by Cho, after review by the Minimum Wage Deliberation Committee, which includes government officials, labor and employer representatives, and scholars.

In his speech, Cho also acknowledged the contributions of migrant workers in Taiwan, saying they had helped Taiwanese society tremendously in the manufacturing, construction, agriculture, fisheries and family care sectors.

Among the 61 model workers honored this year, 10 were migrant workers, including Gemina Marife Sulay from the Philippines, who has worked in Taiwan as a live-in caregiver for 17 years.

Filipino caregiver Gemina Marife Sulay (second right) receives an award from Premier Cho Jung-tai (second left), accompanied by her son (first right) and nephew, at a ceremony in Taipei on Wednesday. CNA photo April 29, 2026

"I feel very happy and very excited because I was selected as a representative of migrant workers," the 48-year-old told CNA.

Sulay, who was recommended for the award by the Kaohsiung City Government, said she believes her employer's satisfaction with her work may have played a role in her selection.

She cited an incident in which she rushed her employer to hospital after the 70-year-old care recipient had a sudden allergic reaction to medication.

"I saved her life," the Filipina said, recalling that the woman turned pale and struggled to call for help.

Also among those honored was Indonesian worker Kholis Intamu, who has worked in Taiwan's slaughtering sector for nearly 12 years and pursued further training to obtain a forklift operator technician certificate.

Indonesian worker Kholis Intamu poses for a photo at the National Model Worker Award ceremony in Taipei on Wednesday. CNA photo April 29, 2026

Asked why he had obtained the certificate, he said he wants to gain more experience, adding: "If there is an opportunity to learn, I will take it."

Kholis Intamu said he hopes to stay in Taiwan long term, adding that he has remained in the country because he finds life "comfortable in every way."