Yushan sees new snowfall Friday amid freezing temperatures

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) Snow fell again on Taiwan's highest peak early Friday, as temperatures dropped to minus 3.7 degrees Celsius at a weather station on Yushan, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

On its Facebook page, the CWA shared images from the Yushan Weather Station showing about 5 centimeters of snow still on the ground, while nearby peaks were dusted with white powder.

Temperatures in low-lying areas of Taiwan rose slightly from a day earlier on Friday, hitting lows of 14.5 degrees in New Taipei's Shihmen District and 15.3 degrees in Taoyuan's Yangmei District as of 10 a.m., according to CWA data.

The CWA said heavy rain continued into early Friday before gradually easing, but brief showers were still expected during the day in northern and eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, with scattered rain possible in central mountainous areas.

Rain will be more persistent along the coast of Keelung City in the north and in northeastern Taiwan, with occasional heavier downpours, the CWA forecast.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said, meanwhile, that temperatures are forecast to drop as northeasterly winds strengthen later Friday, sending lows to around 13 degrees at night.

Wu said the seasonal trade winds will affect northern and eastern Taiwan on Saturday, with brief showers possible in Greater Taipei and eastern Taiwan, while central and southern Taiwan remain mostly sunny.

Temperatures in the north will stay cool but gradually rise starting Sunday, according to Wu.

A frontal system will pass through Taiwan on Tuesday, bringing brief showers and slightly cooler temperatures to the north and the east, before high-pressure dry air from China arrives Wednesday, ending the rainfall and improving overall weather conditions.