Hon Hai reports highest February sales on AI demand

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. on Thursday reported its highest-ever sales in the month of February, a result backed by the ongoing artificial intelligence boom.

Despite fewer working days in February than usual due to the long Lunar New Year holiday, Hon Hai, known as Foxconn globally, reported consolidated sales of NT$595.81 billion (US$18.81 billion) for the month.

That was up 8.06 percent from February 2025, when the previous high for sales in February was set at NT$551.38 billion, but down 18.4 percent from January 2026, Hon Hai said.

Compared with a year earlier, Hon Hai said its cloud and networking division had strong growth in February, but the computing products, electronics components and smart consumer electronics divisions reported a decline in sales due to fewer working days.

The Lunar New Year holiday in 2025 had days off in both January and February.

In the first two months of 2026, Hon Hai's consolidated sales totaled NT$1.33 trillion, up 21.63 percent from a year earlier, the company's data showed.

During the two-month period, Hon Hai said the company benefited from a significant increase in orders on AI-related products as well as electronics components, but computing devices suffered a drop in shipments.

Hon Hai said revenue from smart consumer electronics sales was relatively unchanged from a year earlier.

Looking ahead, Hon Hai said, first quarter sales are likely to beat the range seen in the previous five years as shipments of AI racks continue to grow and smart consumer electronics sales are forecast to grow at a better-than-expected pace.

Hon Hai will hold an investor conference on March 16 to detail the results of the fourth quarter of last year.

Meanwhile, Largan Precision Co., a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc., reported consolidated sales of NT$4.61 billion in February, down 3 percent from a year earlier and down 16 percent from a month earlier.

In February, Largan said, its 20 mega-pixel and higher lenses -- which have higher profit margins -- accounted for 10-20 percent of total sales, while 10-20 mega-pixel lenses made up about 50 percent, 8 mega-pixel lenses represented less than 10 percent, and other products made up 20-30 percent.

Largan said it expected sales momentum to accelerate in March due to an increase in working days.

During the January-February period, Largan's consolidated sales rose 4 percent from a year earlier to NT$10.11 billion.