U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
03/06/2026 10:41 AM
Taipei, March 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.763 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.080 from the previous close.
