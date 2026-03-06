Taiwan headline news
03/06/2026 09:54 AM
Taipei, March 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. vows to take control of Iran's airspace
@China Times: U.S. submarine sinks Iranian warship as conflict extends to South Asia
@Liberty Times: KMT proposes only NT$380 billion in spending for special budget to block Executive Yuan's NT$1.25 trillion proposal
@Economic Daily News: Qatar shuts down natural gas production, affecting global energy supplies
@Commercial Times: Volatility in financial markets caused by war in Middle East could end: Central bank
@Taipei Times: President outlines drug supply plans
