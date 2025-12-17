Taiwan issues arrival card reminder amid reported QR code scam

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 17 (CNA) All QR codes at Taiwan's airports are safe and the Taiwan Arrival Card (TWAC) filing process is free, the National Immigration Agency said Tuesday amid reports that a Japanese tourist was scammed by an unidentified QR code.

Some media outlets reported that the visitor was scammed after arriving at a local airport and scanning a QR code displayed on a banner upon arrival to complete the TWAC, with the fraudulent website requesting a US$50 "processing fee."

In a press release, the NIA said its Border Affairs Corps stationed at airports and seaports regularly inspects all QR codes linked to the TWAC system.

The agency said it conducted another comprehensive inspection on Tuesday and found no banners or QR codes directing users to fraudulent or fee-charging websites, and also noted that "publicity banners" are not used at ports or airports due to safety considerations.

The agency cautioned that while no misleading information is displayed at airports or seaports, travelers could still be redirected to fraudulent websites if they searched for the TWAC on their own.

It advised travelers to stick to the official web address for TWAC applications -- https://twac.immigration.gov.tw/ -- and reiterated that filling out the TWAC was free.

Travelers with questions are advised to seek assistance from the Border Affairs Corps or send an email to tia@immigration.gov.tw, the NIA said.

To prevent scams, the NIA said it has produced instructional videos and is disseminating anti-fraud information in multiple languages through its Development Network for immigrants.

The agency's Border Affairs Corps has also strengthened on-site notices in arrival halls at airports and seaports to guide foreign visitors to the official TWAC website, the NIA said.

Introduced in October 2024, the TWAC requires foreign visitors to submit the form online within three days before arriving in Taiwan.

The process is free of charge, and once the form is completed, the system automatically sends a confirmation to the traveler's registered email address.