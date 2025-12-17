Taiwan shares open higher
12/17/2025 09:18 AM
Taipei, Dec. 17 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 59.52 points at 27,596.18 Wednesday on turnover of NT$5.79 billion (US$180 million).
