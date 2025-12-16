2026 Taiwan-Japan baseball exchange series set for Taipei Dome in February

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The 2026 Taiwan-Japan baseball exchange series will be held at the Taipei Dome from Feb. 25-28, organizers announced Tuesday.

Held under the slogan "Ready for Classic," the event will serve as warm-up games for Taiwan's World Baseball Classic (WBC) team ahead of the WBC in March 2026, according to Bros Sports Marketing Co. at a press conference.

Taiwan's WBC squad will play one game each against Japan's Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks and Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

The opening game on Feb. 25 will feature the SoftBank Hawks against the Chinese Professional Baseball League's (CPBL) Chinatrust Brothers, with the first pitch at 7 p.m.

On Feb. 26, Taiwan's WBC team will face SoftBank at 7 p.m. The following day, Feb. 27, the team will play the Nippon-Ham Fighters, with the game starting at 3 p.m.

The final game on Feb. 28 will see the CPBL's Wei Chuan Dragons take on Nippon-Ham, also at 3 p.m.

At the press conference, SoftBank Hawks Chief Baseball Officer Kenji Johjima said in a video message that this will be the first time the team has played in Taiwan.

Johjima recalled competing in Taiwan in 2002 and praised local fans for their knowledge of Japanese baseball and hospitality. He also said he fondly remembers Taiwan's night markets and local dishes, including stir-fried water spinach and braised pork rice.

Nippon-Ham Fighters Chief Baseball Officer Hideki Kuriyama also said in a pre-recorded message that his team played exhibition games in Taiwan earlier this year and was deeply impressed by Taiwan's championship victory at the WBSC Premier12 tournament late last year.

Ticket prices range from NT$880 (US$28) to NT$2,880 for games from Feb. 25-27. Tickets for the Feb. 28 game will be priced between NT$680 and NT$2,680.

A limited number of presale tickets will be made available for CTBC cardholders at noon on Dec. 23, with general ticket sales starting at noon on Dec. 24.