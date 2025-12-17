To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Corruption verdict reversed: Kao Hung-an found not guilty in High Court, set to resume office

@China Times: Kao Hung-an acquitted of corruption in High Court trial

@Liberty Times: Exclusive interview: Premier Cho says NT$200 billion in government projects to be affected if budget bill fails to pass

@Economic Daily News: Government pours over NT$100 billion into boosting "big health" industry

@Commercial Times: U.S. unemployment rate hits highest in over 4 years

@Taipei Times: Ann Kao not guilty of corruption: court

