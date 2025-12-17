Taiwan headline news
12/17/2025 09:52 AM
Taipei, Dec. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Corruption verdict reversed: Kao Hung-an found not guilty in High Court, set to resume office
@China Times: Kao Hung-an acquitted of corruption in High Court trial
@Liberty Times: Exclusive interview: Premier Cho says NT$200 billion in government projects to be affected if budget bill fails to pass
@Economic Daily News: Government pours over NT$100 billion into boosting "big health" industry
@Commercial Times: U.S. unemployment rate hits highest in over 4 years
@Taipei Times: Ann Kao not guilty of corruption: court
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Politics
Taiwan made 'essential contributions' at Pax Silica summit: US official12/17/2025 02:00 PM
- Culture
'Left-Handed Girl' shortlisted for international film Oscar12/17/2025 01:45 PM
- Business
Taisugar creates partnership to recycle carbon in sugar processing12/17/2025 01:23 PM
- Society
Drunk driver detained after fatal crash into garbage truck in Tainan12/17/2025 12:52 PM
- Society
Taiwan issues arrival card reminder amid reported QR code scam12/17/2025 11:56 AM