To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Lunar New Year train tickets to go on sale mid-January

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) Train tickets for the Feb. 14-22 Lunar New Year holiday will become available in mid-January, Taiwan Railway Corp. and Taiwan High Speed Rail (HSR) have announced.

According to Taiwan Railway, tickets for trains running on east coast lines from Feb. 10 to Feb. 23 will go on sale Jan. 13.

East coast lines include the Yilan and North-link lines, Hualien-Taitung and South-link lines.

Tickets for trains on the west coast from Feb. 11 to Feb. 23 will go on sale Jan. 14, the railway said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan High Speed Rail tickets for trains from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23 will go on sale Jan. 16, the railway announced on its website.

Taiwan's railways see soaring demand over the Lunar New Year period, with many travelers logging onto the Taiwan Railway or Taiwan HSR website or app at midnight to book their seats.