Lunar New Year train tickets to go on sale mid-January
Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) Train tickets for the Feb. 14-22 Lunar New Year holiday will become available in mid-January, Taiwan Railway Corp. and Taiwan High Speed Rail (HSR) have announced.
According to Taiwan Railway, tickets for trains running on east coast lines from Feb. 10 to Feb. 23 will go on sale Jan. 13.
East coast lines include the Yilan and North-link lines, Hualien-Taitung and South-link lines.
Tickets for trains on the west coast from Feb. 11 to Feb. 23 will go on sale Jan. 14, the railway said.
Meanwhile, Taiwan High Speed Rail tickets for trains from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23 will go on sale Jan. 16, the railway announced on its website.
Taiwan's railways see soaring demand over the Lunar New Year period, with many travelers logging onto the Taiwan Railway or Taiwan HSR website or app at midnight to book their seats.
- Society
Lunar New Year train tickets to go on sale mid-January12/16/2025 08:56 PM
- Sports
Steven Moya re-signs with TSG Hawks12/16/2025 08:28 PM
- Society
Taiwanese tea wins prize in France amid Chinese political protest12/16/2025 08:18 PM
- Business
Taiwan economic success down to 'inclusive institutions': Nobel winner12/16/2025 06:45 PM
- Society
Taiwan NPOs offered free 'green domain' certification to fight phishing12/16/2025 06:43 PM