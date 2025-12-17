U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
12/17/2025 10:18 AM
Taipei, Dec. 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.510 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.035 from the previous close.
