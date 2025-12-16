Progressive parties formally launch 2026 election alliance

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The New Power Party (NPP), the Taiwan Statebuilding Party, the Taiwan Obasang Political Equality Party and the Green Party Taiwan have officially launched an alliance to contest the 2026 local elections.

The "Taiwan Go Go Front" (台灣前進陣線) was announced by NPP Chairwoman Claire Wang (王婉諭), Taiwan Statebuilding Party Chairman Wang Sing-huan (王興煥), Taiwan Obasang Political Equality Party convener Lin Shih-han (林詩涵) and Green Party Taiwan co-convener Kan Chung-wei (甘崇緯) at a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday.

Tuesday's launch formalizes cooperation plans first outlined by the four parties in a joint declaration in September.

The alliance of independence-leaning parties pledged to pool and maximize its resources for the 2026 elections, vowing not to collude with pro-China forces, and stressed the need for a "reliable third force."

Claire Wang said Taiwan lacks a "true third force" capable of holding a political system dominated by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) to account.

Wang said that the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), the Legislature's third-largest party, had failed to play that role and instead exacerbated political tensions.

The antagonism between the administrative and legislative branches, as well as the KMT and DPP, has thrown Taiwan's constitutional governance into a crisis, she said.

The alliance aims to unite Taiwan against Chinese invasion as well as monitor and balance the central and local governments, she said.

Wang Sing-huan said that the four parties have been collaborating since April 2024, supporting the rally protesting against legislation amendments believed to violate constitutional order, participating in recall movements against lawmakers and monitoring the government's policies.

Kan said the Green Party had always been willing to work with like-minded partners, and the front was a deep collaboration founded on mutual values, pledging to narrow the wealth gap and advance labor justice, housing justice, gender equality, environmental protection and energy transition.

Lin said the parties decided to stand together not because they share identical ideologies, but because they recognize that frustration will continue to build without a new approach to politics.

The alliance aims to restore politics to its proper functions: effective oversight, substantive discussion and pragmatic handling of local governance issues, she said.