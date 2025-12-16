Hsinchu City seeks Kao Hung-an's reinstatement after High Court ruling

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The Hsinchu City government said Tuesday it has applied for the reinstatement of suspended Mayor Kao Hung-an (高虹安) following a High Court ruling that overturned her corruption conviction and imposed a six-month sentence for falsifying official documents.

Earlier in the day, the Taiwan High Court found Kao guilty of causing public officials to make false entries in official records in a case involving assistant fees during her tenure as a legislator.

The six-month prison sentence can be converted into a fine and appealed.

The Taiwan High Prosecutors Office said it is reviewing the ruling and considering whether to file a further appeal.

Following the verdict, the city government said in a statement that it had immediately submitted an application to the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) for Kao's reinstatement in accordance with relevant regulations.

Acting Mayor Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) said city departments have begun preparing for the handover and urged the MOI to approve the reinstatement as soon as possible.

In a Facebook post, Chiu thanked city government staff for maintaining operations during Kao's suspension and said preparations were underway to ensure a smooth transition once approval is granted.

Under the Local Government Act, a county or city mayor who is suspended after being convicted at a trial of first instance of corruption related offenses may be reinstated if the conviction is overturned on appeal before the end of the term.

Not guilty of corruption

Kao was sentenced by the Taipei District Court in July 2024 to seven years and four months in prison, along with a four-year deprivation of civil rights, for violating the Anti-Corruption Act and Criminal Code, a ruling that led to her suspension.

The district court found that Kao, who served as a Taiwan People's Party (TPP) legislator from Feb. 1, 2020 to Dec. 25, 2022, had inflated assistant salaries and overtime pay claims, obtaining NT$116,514 (US$3,698) in illicit gains.

Both Kao and prosecutors appealed, leading to the trial of second instance at the High Court, which on Tuesday overturned the corruption conviction and revised it to a forgery-related offense under the Criminal Code.

During the trial, Kao argued that she did not line her own pockets and had not engaged in corruption, and appealed for an acquittal.

Explaining its verdict on Tuesday, the High Court said in a statement that based on the legislative history of the Legislative Yuan Organization Act, legislative assistant expenses are substantively a form of subsidy that allows flexible allocation.

As Kao separately hired two additional assistants beyond the disposable NT$110,000, the court found that she lacked the criminal intent to commit corruption.

Following the ruling, the MOI said Kao is eligible to apply for reinstatement and may resume office before the end of her term if her application for reinstatement is approved.

Meanwhile, TPP Secretary-General Chou Yu-shiu (周榆修) said the ruling showed Kao had not engaged in corruption and urged authorities to end what he described as judicial persecution.

TPP Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said the acquittal on corruption charges finally cleared Kao's name, calling it "justice delayed."